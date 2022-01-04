Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

AVTR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.17. 4,945,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,787. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,321 shares of company stock valued at $13,248,749 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avantor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after purchasing an additional 496,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Avantor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after purchasing an additional 117,325 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

