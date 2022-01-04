AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) PT Lowered to $4.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Europe from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Europe’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVROBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 172,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $111.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.40. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). Sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

