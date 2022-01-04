AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a growth of 7,352.6% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,872,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVH opened at 0.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.04. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.10.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

