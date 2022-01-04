AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a growth of 7,352.6% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,872,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AVVH opened at 0.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.04. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.10.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
