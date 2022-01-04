Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Joshua Isner Sells 1,286 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $44,957.64.

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,921. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.77 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.68 and a 200-day moving average of $174.14. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

