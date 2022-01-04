Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Sells $899,197.20 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $899,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Luke Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Luke Larson sold 733 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $119,405.70.

NASDAQ AXON traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.51. The company had a trading volume of 847,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,921. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $1,044,964,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $341,420,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $340,588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $326,722,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

