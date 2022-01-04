Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AX. B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

AX stock opened at $56.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 124.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after buying an additional 536,225 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 299,996 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 420,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 214,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,050,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

