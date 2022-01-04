Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AYLA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/28/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

12/27/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/22/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/20/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/30/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

11/24/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. "

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $126.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

