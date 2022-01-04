bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Hits $25.18 on Top Exchanges

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for approximately $25.18 or 0.00053807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $453,228.50 and approximately $298,415.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00051374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

