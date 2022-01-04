Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

BSAC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 457,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,178. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $654.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.