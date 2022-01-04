Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 49.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,531 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 920.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $148,000.

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

