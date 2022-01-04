Banco Santander S.A. Buys 40,151 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,151 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

