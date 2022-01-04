Banco Santander S.A. Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $130.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.27. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

