Banco Santander S.A. Has $8.78 Million Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 945.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.