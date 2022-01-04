Banco Santander S.A. Has $9.49 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 9.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,728,000 after buying an additional 29,742 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 169.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in Workday by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,838,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,393,000 after purchasing an additional 58,031 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Workday by 9.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total value of $4,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $664,151.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,868 shares of company stock worth $118,104,482. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $263.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.38. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $217.60 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,930.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

