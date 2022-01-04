Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $253.21 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.87 and a 200-day moving average of $248.14.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

