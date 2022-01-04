Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 12,094 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $114.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.46. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.73.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.