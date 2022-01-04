Banco Santander S.A. Trims Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $273.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.35.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

