Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Raised by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,219,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 119,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $377.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

