Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $141.54

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$141.54 and last traded at C$141.49, with a volume of 2011608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$136.19.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$157.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.75.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$91.45 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$136.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$130.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.