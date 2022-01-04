Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $136.92

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$136.92 and traded as low as C$135.53. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at C$136.19, with a volume of 725,884 shares trading hands.

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$157.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$136.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$130.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

