Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.20. 14,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,778. The stock has a market cap of $437.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 97,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

