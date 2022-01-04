Barclays Boosts Agora (NASDAQ:API) Price Target to $30.00

Agora (NASDAQ:API) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on API. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agora has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of -0.28. Agora has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $114.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agora by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agora by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Agora by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 558,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agora by 1,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,365 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agora by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,686,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,912,000 after acquiring an additional 808,822 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Agora Company Profile
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
