Barclays Boosts Agora (NASDAQ:API) Price Target to $30.00

Agora (NASDAQ:API) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on API. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agora has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of -0.28. Agora has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $114.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agora by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agora by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Agora by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 558,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agora by 1,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,365 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agora by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,686,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,912,000 after acquiring an additional 808,822 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

