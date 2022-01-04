Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 119,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,119,565 shares.The stock last traded at $10.81 and had previously closed at $10.59.

BCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from 240.00 to 260.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Get Barclays alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 617.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 84.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 86.2% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.