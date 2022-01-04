Barclays Upgrades The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $250.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $220.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.18.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $208.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.68. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

