Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €78.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €78.00 ($88.64) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.93 ($93.11).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR:BAS traded up €0.80 ($0.91) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €62.58 ($71.11). 2,705,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($82.82). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.