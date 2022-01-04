Basf (ETR:BAS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.24

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €64.24 ($73.00) and traded as low as €61.33 ($69.69). Basf shares last traded at €61.78 ($70.20), with a volume of 1,398,905 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on Basf in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.93 ($93.11).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

