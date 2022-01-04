Bata (BTA) Price Tops $0.0338 on Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 95.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. Bata has a market capitalization of $170,738.52 and approximately $48.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 52.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00319461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000804 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Bata

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.