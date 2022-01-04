Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bausch businesses continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and performance should pick up in the coming quarters. Approval of new drugs bode well for the company.. Bausch announced that it plans to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) of its Solta Medical business. The company expects to launch the proposed IPO in December 2021 or January 2022. It also expects to launch the Bausch + Lomb IPO approximately 30 days later. The move should enable the company to pay down its huge debt levels. Its intention to spin off its eye health business into an independent public company is positive, as this will improve strategic focus and enhance financial transparency. However, the pandemic has negatively impacted performance. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year.”

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BHC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

BHC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 159,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,423. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 202,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.