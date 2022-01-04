Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €98.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €98.00 ($111.36) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €102.86 ($116.88).

BMW opened at €91.33 ($103.78) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of €89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.08. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($109.53).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

