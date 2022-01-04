Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Up 57.2% in December

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,283,500 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the November 30th total of 3,360,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. 429,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,770. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $388.17 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
