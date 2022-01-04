Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Up 57.2% in December

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,283,500 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the November 30th total of 3,360,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. 429,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,770. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $388.17 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTEGF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.49.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.