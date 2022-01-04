BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Up 78.3% in December

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get BBQ alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BBQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BBQ by 15.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BBQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BBQ by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BBQ during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBQ opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. BBQ has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BBQ will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.