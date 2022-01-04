BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.82

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 56218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBTV. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BBTV from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BBTV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

