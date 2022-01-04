BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$65.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$65.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCE shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of BCE to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TSE:BCE traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 380,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,826. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.85 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. BCE has a 1 year low of C$54.18 and a 1 year high of C$67.08.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.3999997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.32%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

