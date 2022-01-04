Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Get Beam Global alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ BEEM traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,038. The firm has a market cap of $174.95 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $75.50.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after buying an additional 215,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Global by 284.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 401,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Global by 35.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 105,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Beam Global by 4,755.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 266,331 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beam Global by 20.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.