Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Stock Price Up 17.2%

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) rose 17.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BZLYF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

