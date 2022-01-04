Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,587 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

