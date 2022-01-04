Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price decreased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BBBY. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

