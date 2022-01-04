BENQI (QI) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $45.58 million and $20.32 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.90 or 0.08161287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00077130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,641.69 or 1.00122568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007456 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

