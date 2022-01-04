Berry Data One Day Volume Reaches $93,334.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001420 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $1.33 million and $93,334.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00073029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.24 or 0.08192759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00079066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,831.51 or 0.99910152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars.

