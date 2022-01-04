Beyond Finance (BYN) Market Cap Hits $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00063532 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00073709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.30 or 0.08219092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,275.54 or 1.00003281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

