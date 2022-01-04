B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of B&G Foods have outperformed the industry in the past three months, the stock may face pressures in the near term. The company has been incurring input cost inflation for a while. During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, dismal gross margins stemming from higher-than-anticipated input cost inflation led to year over year earnings decline. Management expects facing industry-wide cost inflation during fiscal 2022. Although, the company is on track to mitigate the impact of inflation, management does not expect to fully offset the headwinds. In addition, the company has been facing challenges related to the supply chain, including a shortfall in packaging materials, freight delays and contract manufacturing capacity. Apart from this, B&G Foods has been grappling with escalated SG&A for the past few quarters.”

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.67. 5,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after acquiring an additional 138,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after acquiring an additional 102,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after acquiring an additional 47,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

