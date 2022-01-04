Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Down 10.2%

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) were down 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.33 and last traded at $53.45. Approximately 8,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 202,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.27.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. Analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,217 shares of company stock worth $3,093,708 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.