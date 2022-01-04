Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Up 100.9% in December

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the November 30th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Path by 76.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 94,703 shares in the last quarter. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

