BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Up 3.7%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) shares shot up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.66. 33,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 64,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

PHGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on BiomX from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BiomX from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BiomX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that BiomX Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BiomX at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

