Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the November 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.0 days.

Shares of Biotage AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$29.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. Biotage AB has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $31.08.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

