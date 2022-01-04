Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the November 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.0 days.
Shares of Biotage AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$29.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. Biotage AB has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $31.08.
Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile
