Bitblocks (BBK) Market Capitalization Hits $121,908.42

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $121,908.42 and approximately $535.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,328.70 or 1.00284261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00091029 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00035036 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.33 or 0.01022425 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00025642 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.