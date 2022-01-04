BitCore Hits Market Capitalization of $3.25 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $247,724.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,081.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.97 or 0.08235315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.09 or 0.00319201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.88 or 0.00930703 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00074322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.66 or 0.00483193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00263186 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

