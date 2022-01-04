BitTorrent 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $415.06 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and approximately $415.06 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00184927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010981 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005104 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002990 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

