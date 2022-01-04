BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.66. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of BJ opened at $65.69 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 260,302 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,025,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.