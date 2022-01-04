BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Head-To-Head Review

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Patria Investments 56.78% 42.85% 35.97%

5.1% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Patria Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.38 $62.21 million $0.93 17.62

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BKF Capital Group and Patria Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 45.41%. Given Patria Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Summary

Patria Investments beats BKF Capital Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as an investment banking company focusing on capital raising, and M&A advisory services. Previously, it was operated in the investment advisory and asset management business. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

